Six Nations: South Africa plan 'could be vetoed by Italy' if they were to be replaced

It was reported on Wednesday evening that there are moves afoot to integrate the world champions and southern hemisphere outfit South Africa into the Six Nations from 2025, with the Springboks replacing the Italians.
However, The Times claim that founding nations Scotland, England, France, Wales, Ireland, Italy and CVC – the private equity firm who recently invested in the tournament and are keen to explore fresh opportunities for the tournament – would all have a vote on any alterations.
It is understood that the Italian Rugby Union would have no desire to leave the Six Nations and no amount of financial incentive would get them to depart. The Italians would face being in the international rugby wilderness in such a scenario.
This year’s Six Nations resumes next weekend, with Scotland hosting France on February 26.
