Six Nations: Scotland's Jade Konkel hailed 'world class' ahead of 50th cap against England

That is the view of someone who knows quite a bit about playing in the same position herself, after all ex-back-row Donna Kennedy is the country’s most capped female or male player with 115 caps.

“Jade is a world class performer,” Kennedy, 50, said of the 28-year-old Harlequins player.

“I was lucky enough to coach Jade in the early part of her career when she was with the Scotland under-20s.

Scotland's Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap against England in Saturday's Six Nations opener. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“She was presented to me as a prop and I said ‘no, no, she is going to be a future back-rower that one’, she had all the physical attributes needed to excel there.

“Her desire, her attitude, her power and her skill stood out from day one and I could always tell she was going to go far in the game. She carries the ball so well and really gets the team on the front foot.

“She has always pushed herself in her career to get better and I like that in a player, someone who tests themselves.

“This weekend may see her earning her 50th cap, but there is still a lot, lot more to come from Jade and it will be brilliant to see her at a World Cup later in the year.”

The Scotland matchday 23 for this weekend’s match is due to be named on Thursday lunchtime.