Six Nations: Scotland's Darcy Graham singled out for praise after stellar performance

Graham set up Ben White for the game’s opening try with a superb run and sidestep, and then won the crucial turnover in injury time as England threatened to deny the Scots.

The home side hung on to win 20-17 and Hogg was in no doubt as to the importance of the late intervention by his fellow Hawick man after Scotland had to contest scrum after scrum in the dying minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a little pocket rocket and he seems to get everywhere,” said the Scotland captain. “He’s a brave little bugger. To go in for that last turnover and get it was absolutely outstanding.

Scotland's Darcy Graham skips past the England defence during the Six Nations victory at BT Murrayfield.

“That tackle and turnover thanked the forwards for digging in for four minutes or whatever it was [during the late scums]. It was an outstanding performance from the little fellow and hopefully he will back it up next week.”

It was Hogg who played in Graham for the move which led to White’s try and the winger produced a sidestep Jim Renwick would have been proud of.

“Darcy hit a lovely line off me and managed to get through with great feet against Joe Marchant and made the offload,” added the captain. “Ben picked up a great support line to dive over for his first try, which was absolutely quality.”

Hogg also had special words of praise for Finn Russell, who produced two cross-field kicks inside a couple of minutes to put the England defence under enough pressure to concede a second try.

Scotland's Stuart Hogg with the Calcutta Cup.

The first, aimed to the left wing, was perfectly judged for Duhan van der Merwe to collect and make good yardage. When the ball was recycled, Russell them aimed another to the right wing for Graham. But before the Edinburgh winger could get his hands on it, England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie intervened, palming the ball forward and into touch.

It proved the turning point in the match as the hooker was yellow carded and Scotland were awarded a penalty try

“It was two absolutely perfect kicks from Finn,” said Hogg. “It led to a line-bender with one and then a penalty try with the other. That was spot-on for us. It’s something that Finn likes to try and do to keep everybody guessing. He executed it to perfection.”