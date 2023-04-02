Scotland battled hard, but eventually lost out 34-22 to Wales in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh last night.

Scotland's Chloe Rollie runs through to score a second half try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match against Wales.

The hosts are now without a win in 11 Tests, but really played well in patches here before the Welsh headed home with a bonus point triumph.

From the first kick-off, Wales back-row Beth Lewis carried the ball back and, in the act of tackling, Scotland number seven Rachel McLachlan was hurt. She went off for an HIA with Eilidh Sinclair replacing her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales took the lead in the third minute when a neat lineout move set up Sisilia Tuipulotu. The tighthead prop barged past winger Coreen Grant and scored a try in the corner. Scrum-half Keira Bevan, on her 50th cap, could not convert and it was 5-0.

Scotland tried to get into things in the next few minutes, but they were the victims of their own downfall with some inaccurate passing.

McLachlan returned to the fray for the hosts in the 11th minute, shortly after Wales thought they had scored their second try.

No.8 Sioned Harries went over, but after TMO Leo Colgan flagged something up to referee Maggie Cogger-Orr she watched it on the big screen and decided that the forward was in an offside position when she picked up the ball.

In the 27th minute Scotland had got themselves within five metres of the Welsh line when the visitors were penalised. The Scots decided to kick for goal and stand-off Helen Nelson’s three points made it 5-3.

Almost straight away Wales were up the other way scoring their second try. It came after a great break from Harries set up Bevan. She was stopped just short, but loosehead prop Gwenllian Pyrs dived over. Bevan converted for 12-3.

This entertaining half was not done yet though and a try from a strong maul off a lineout, scored by Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon, inset, and expertly converted by Nelson closed the gap to 12-10.

Scotland were on the front foot now and Wales centre Kerin Lake was yellow carded for deliberate offside as the hosts flooded forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit to Wales they held out until half-time, but Scotland will have been frustrated not to be up the interval.

With 14 players it was Wales who scored a crucial third try just after the break. Once again it was Pyrs who went over and when Bevan converted it was 19-10.

Scotland had to score next and they did when winger Coreen Grant ran a lovely line to go over. Nelson’s conversion made it 19-17.

With Lake back on in the 52nd minute Tuipulotu showed her power to go over for her second try. The bonus point effort was unconverted to leave things at 24-17.

With 15 minutes to go Scotland responded with a cracking try of their own, the dancing deet of full-back Chloe Rollie going over. Nelson could not convert from a tricky angle and it was 24-22.

The game was right in the balance at that point, but Wales kept their composure and in the 74th minute they earned a penalty in front of the posts. Stand-off Elinor Snowsill kicked it over to give them a 27-22 advantage.