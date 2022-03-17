Six Nations: Scotland team to play Ireland named as Finn Russell dropped for Blair Kinghorn

Gregor Townsend has selected Blair Kinghorn at stand-off for the game in Dublin in what is a bold call by the head coach.

Kinghorn, who missed last week’s win over Italy for personal reasons, will be starting a Six Nations Test match at 10 for the first time after undergoing a conversion this season from being a back three player.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the role for Edinburgh this season but the game at the Aviva Stadium will represent a significant step up.

Russell, who has had a mixed championship, is named among the replacements.

There is one other change to the Scotland starting line-up, with Jonny Gray coming in for Sam Skinner in the second row. Gray missed the games against France and Italy through injury. Skinner drops to the bench.

There are a few changes among the substitutes, with Fraser Brown coming into the squad as replacement hooker. Also chosen for the first time in this year’s Six Nations is Bath back row Josh Bayliss.

Ben White returns to the squad as back-up scrum-half, with Ben Vellacott released back to Edinburgh. Mark Bennett is also back on the bench and the presence of Russell among the subs means that Adam Hastings drops out after his brief appearance in Rome.

The match kicks off 4.45pm and is live on ITV.

1. Pierre Schoeman Retains his place at loosehead after impressive showing in Rome. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2. George Turner Glasgow hooker given the nod to start once again. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson Tighthead prop is part of an unchanged front row. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4. Jonny Gray Returns to the side in place of Sam Skinner after missing Scotland’s last two matches through injury. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales