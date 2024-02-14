Six Nations: Scotland send five back to Glasgow Warriors - but Gregor Townsend will be watching

Pete Murchie wants the Scotland players released back to Glasgow to take the chance to push themselves into Calcutta Cup contention.

Johnny Matthews, Ross Thompson, Jamie Bhatti, and Stafford McDowall are yet to feature in either of the Six Nations games against Wales and France, while Kyle Steyn started in Cardiff but then missed the France game after his wife went into labour.

All five could now feature for Warriors at home to Dragons as the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend and defence coach Murchie hopes a strong performance could improve their chances of making the Scotland matchday squad for the England game a week on Saturday.

Kyle Steyn trains with Glasgow Warriors this week following his release from Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He said: “The nature of those released in the Six Nations is that it’s normally guys who haven’t played a massive amount of rugby. Obviously it’s frustrating for those guys but they’re always really happy to get involved and have something to target.

“I’m sure [Gregor Townsend] will be watching to see how they all get on at the weekend. He’s releasing guys because he wants to see them play well.”

Steyn and his wife welcomed a baby girl into the world over the weekend after his late withdrawal saw Harry Paterson make his debut against France. Murchie reckons Steyn could have hung on to play but felt that some things were more important than sport.

He added: “If you take the risk it can be too late [to make the birth]. You can’t live like that. You have to make the decision for everyone’s sake. You have to make the decision for Harry Paterson who came into the team.

“It turned out pretty well and [Paterson] went well but obviously Kyle would have wanted to play. But some things are bigger than rugby.”

Warriors have also welcomed back Jamie Dobie and Sebastian Cancelliere from long-term injury. Murchie added: “Jamie has been back in training for a few weeks and looking sharp and Seb has been out for a while but it’s great to have him back.