Six Nations: Scotland name team to play France as Jamie Ritchie left out of matchday 23

Rory Darge (left) returns for Scotland in place of former captain Jamie Ritchie, who has dropped out of the matchday 23 to face France at Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Jamie Ritchie has been left out of Scotland's match-day 23 for this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France at Murrayfield.

Ritchie, who was stood down as captain before the tournament began because head coach Gregor Townsend couldn’t guarantee him a place in the team, started the opening match against Wales, helping Scotland to a 27-26 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he does not even make the bench for Saturday’s round two match in Edinburgh. His place at openside flanker is taken by Rory Darge, recently appointed co-captain with Finn Russell, but who missed the Wales game with a knee injury.

In a reshaped back row, Matt Fagerson moves from No 8 to the blindside flank to replace Luke Crosbie who injured his shoulder in Cardiff and will miss the rest of the championship. Jack Dempsey takes over at No 8 having impressed as a replacement against Wales.

The other change is in the second row where Grant Gilchrist comes in for Richie Gray who also sustained a tournament-ending injury at the Principality Stadium. Gilchrist missed the Wales game through suspension.

There is also a notable change on the bench, with Andy Christie coming in. The on-form Saracens flanker has not played for Scotland since the autumn Test win over Argentina in November 2022.

France come to Edinburgh on the back of a disappointing defeat to Ireland in Marseille.