Blair Kinghorn is missing for Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff. The Toulouse full-back is not included in the match-day 23 for the match on Saturday after injuring his knee. He will also miss the round two clash with France at Murrayfield on February 10.

Kyle Rowe will wear the 15 jersey for the visitors at the Principality Stadium and win just his second cap. Rowe has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season with Glasgow, but playing on the wing, not at full-back. Kinghorn’s absence is a blow for the Scots who had already lost wing Darcy Graham to injury for the first two fixtures. WP Nel has also been ruled out due to a neck issue and there is also no place in the squad for Rory Darge, the new co-captain, who is working his way back from strained knee ligaments and is expected to be fit to face France.

It means stand-off Finn Russell will lead Scotland this weekend, with the man he replaced as skipper, Jamie Ritchie, named as vice-captain. Ritchie keeps his place in the side after warnings from head coach Gregor Townsend that he would need to prove himself in the face of stiff competition in the back row. Ritchie will wear seven, his Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie is at six and Matt Fagerson is No 8. Jack Dempsey is on the bench but there is no place in the 23 for Andy Christie, the on-form Saracens flanker.

In front of them, Scott Cummings will partner Richie Gray in the second row. Cummings comes in for the suspended Grant Gilchrist. The front row is on familiar lines, with Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson all selected. But there are two new faces on the bench where props Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills could make their Scotland debuts. A cap for Hepburn would be particularly notable given he has already played six times for England. Hepburn, who was born in Australia and has a Scottish father, is able to switch allegiance due to the eligibility rule which allows a player to change after three years away from the international game.

In the backs, Rowe replaces Graham on the right wing, with Duhan van der Merwe on the other flank; Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu retain the centre berths in the face of stiff competition from Cameron Redpath, who is on the bench. Ben White gets the nod at scrum-half, with George Horne among the replacements, meaning there is no place for Ali Price. Ben White is back-up to Finn Russell, Sam Skinner will cover second row from the bench and Ewan Ashman is the sub hooker.

Scotland have not beaten Wales in Cardiff since 2002 but they did win in Llanelli in 2020.