Six Nations: Scotland defeat Italy in Rome with five-try display

The Scots racked up five tries as they recorded their second win of the 2022 tournament at the Stadio Olimpico.

Centre Chris Harris scored a brace, while Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg also got in on the act in this bonus-point victory.

Italy bagged three tries of their own in an entertaining match in Rome as Scotland bounced back from defeats by France and Wales.

Stuart Hogg of Scotland touches down for their fifth try before Ange Capuozzo of Italy during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between Italy and Scotland at Stadio Olimpico.

This win moves the Scots above the Welsh into fourth place ahead of their final match of the competition away at Ireland next weekend.

