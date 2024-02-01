Gregor Townsend has defended his decision to have the roof open for Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff in the face of mild criticism from his opposite number, Warren Gatland.

With rain forecast, Gatland wanted it shut, knowing that it would also help generate a noisier, more hostile atmosphere inside the Principality Stadium, a venue at which Scotland haven’t won for 22 years. Six Nations regulations state that both teams have to agree in order for the roof to be closed and Townsend said no.

“I thought we had 48 hours to decide, but it was Wednesday when they said we had to come to a decision,” explained the Scotland coach. “I looked at the forecast and it looked quite nice. I much prefer playing with the roof open if we can, because when it’s closed, obviously it’s noisy. They [Wales] are disappointed they won’t get that but also the pitch gets greasy with the roof closed. There is 20-30 per cent chance of rain in the morning, and so we made the decision on Wednesday.”

The match on Saturday will kick off at 4.45pm and the Met Office is forecasting a 50 per cent chance of rain at that time. Townsend would prefer to take his chances with a downpour rather than the humidity and noise which comes with a closed roof.

“I hope the weather stays dry, we want it to be a dry day and if that’s the case the conditions will be better than when the roof’s closed because the ball does get greasy and sweaty when the roof is closed,” added Townsend. “You play rugby at every other ground without a roof. You play in the dry and wet. On Wednesday afternoon it looked like it wasn’t going to rain [on Saturday] and we made the decision then.

“If it is a wet day then it’ll be trickier to move the ball but I’ve confidence that our players can do that, or find another way to put pressure on the opposition through the defence, through the kicking game. I hope it’s a dry day; rain in the morning and none in the afternoon. But we do play in the winter in our sport so players are used to the wet ball.”