Defending champions Wales will be keen to make amends for their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in their opening tie, while Scotland will be looking to prove they are real title contenders.

Gregor Townsend’s team will also be hoping to avenge last year’s tense 24-25 defeat to Wales at Murrayfield, which was held behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the crowds are back, and here’s what history tells us about the international tie that dates back nearly 140 years.

What is the record between Scotland and Wales?

Since Scotland first played Wales at Raeburn Place, in Edinburgh, in the Home Nations Championship on January 8, 1883, a total of 126 matches have been played between the two teams.

Wales have the edge with 74 wins, compared to 50 for Scotland, while the teams have drawn on three occasions.

The Home Nations Championship became the Five Nations Championship with the addition of France in 1910.

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit crosses for his first try during the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield on February 13, 2021, which saw Wales triumph 24-25.

France were then expelled from the tournament in 1932, with the four host nations once again competing for the title until France was readmitted for the 1948 competition.

Italy then joined to make it the Six Nations Championship in 2000.

In the history of the competition Wales have lifted the trophy on 28 occasions, compared to Scotland’s 14 triumphs.

When did Scotland last beat Wales in Cardiff?

Scotland’s last away win against Wales in the Six Nations was just two years ago, when they triumphed 10-14 at Parc y Scarlets, in the Welsh town of Llanelli, in a match delayed until delayed 31 October, 2020, due to the global pandemic.

But you have to go back to 2002 for Scotland's last win in front of a crowd in Cardiff, when they registered a 22-27 victory in what was then called the Millenium Stadium.

Gordon Bulloch scored two tries for Scotland on that day, with Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge adding five penalties and a conversion.

In the 18 years between that win and the Llanelli match they lost to the Welsh in 10 consecutive games in Cardiff, including eight in the Six Nations.

Scotland fans will be hoping that it’s a case of 11th time lucky in 2022.

When is the game?

Wales will face Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, February 12, during the second round of the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

The kick-off is at 2.15pm and the game will be shown live on the BBC.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.