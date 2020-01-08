Six Nations: Ireland lose Joey Carbery for Scotland game and sweat over Johnny Sexton

Have your say

Ireland's stand-off problems are piling up ahead of the Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Joey Carbery will miss all or part of the tournament amid reports he has undergone surgery on his wrist.

The 24-year-old fly-half will be sidelined for two to four months according to Munster head coach Johann Van Graan, with Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland taking place on in Dublin on 1 February.

Carbery's absence is a huge blow because first-choice stand-off Johnny Sexton is struggling with a knee injury.

Carbery sustained wrist ligament damage while playing for Munster

Van Graan was reported in The Irish Times as saying: "That's rugby, I'm gutted for Joey as an individual.

"That's rugby, that's life. He'll be back, he's a class man and a brilliant rugby player. He'll come back stronger, take his time and I can't wait to have him back in the future."

Leinster, meanwhile, say Sexton is making "good progress" in his recovery from knee ligament damage.

Carbery came off the bench to replace the injured Sexton during the first half of last season's Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The reserve No.10 impressed in Ireland's 22-13 win in Edinburgh.

Ireland have already lost forward Tadhg Beirne for the Scotland game due to an ankle injury.