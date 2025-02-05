Six Nations: Ireland issue update on injured duo ahead of Scotland clash

Pair were forced off against England with knocks

Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen are on course to be fit for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland but Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy have been ruled out.

Tighthead prop Bealham and wing Hansen each sustained leg injuries during Saturday’s 27-22 win over England in round one of the championship.

Lock McCarthy missed the curtain-raiser in Dublin following a head knock in training, while first-choice tighthead Furlong was sidelined with a calf issue, having also sat out his country’s four autumn fixtures due to injury.

Ireland's Finlay Bealham is expected to be fit to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday despite being injured against England in the Six Nations opener. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“They trained just now and it looks positive for both,” scrum coach John Fogarty said of Connacht pair Bealham and Hansen, according to RTE. “They took part in the full session. They should be (ready), they looked good today, they both trained.

“They’ll be looked at again and there’ll be a medical (on Thursday) as well.”

After beginning their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory, Ireland are due at Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon to face a Scotland side who kicked off their campaign with a bonus-point win of their own over Italy.

“The game will come too soon (for Furlong and McCarthy),” Fogarty added.

With Furlong still unavailable and Tom O’Toole set to complete a six-game ban this weekend, the positive update on Bealham is a major boost for interim boss Simon Easterby.