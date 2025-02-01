Scotland's Huw Jones with the The Cuttitta Cup after scoring a hat-trick in the Six Nations win over Italy at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)placeholder image
Six Nations: How the Scotland players rated against Italy - two stand-out 9s, one eight, and the muted star

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 21:08 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 21:20 BST

Scotland players given marks out of 10

A Huw Jones hat-trick inspired Scotland to a nervy 31-19 victory over Italy in their opening Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s side raced into a 14-0 advantage in the first 10 minutes and led 19-6 at the break through scores from Rory Darge, Jones and Ben White.

But Italy, who fought back from 22-10 down to defeat the Scots 31-29 in Rome last March, once again produced a spirited fightback, with the boot of Tommaso Allan and a breakaway try from Juan Ignacio Brex levelling things up at 19-19 heading into the final quarter.

However, the Scots held their nerve to claim an important bonus point victory as two further tries from Jones took the game away from the Azzurri just as they were starting to scent a first win at Murrayfield for 10 years.

Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance...

Typically energetic performance from the prop who made 15 carries before making way for Rory Sutherland on the 51-minute mark. 7

1. Pierre Schoeman

1. Pierre Schoeman

Typically energetic performance from the prop who made 15 carries before making way for Rory Sutherland on the 51-minute mark. 7

A winning return for the Edinburgh hooker who hadn’t played for Scotland since the opening game of the 2023 World Cup. Recalled for his set-piece nous and didn’t disappoint. Also produced a deft one-handed offload to assist Ben White for his try. 8

2. Dave Cherry

2. Dave Cherry

A winning return for the Edinburgh hooker who hadn't played for Scotland since the opening game of the 2023 World Cup. Recalled for his set-piece nous and didn't disappoint. Also produced a deft one-handed offload to assist Ben White for his try. 8

Anchored the Scotland scrum and brought his usual solidity. Also made 16 carries during his 68 minutes on the field. Replaced by Leicester’s Will Hurd after Scotland had moved clear at 31-19 following the early second-half scare. 7

3. Zander Fagerson

3. Zander Fagerson

Anchored the Scotland scrum and brought his usual solidity. Also made 16 carries during his 68 minutes on the field. Replaced by Leicester's Will Hurd after Scotland had moved clear at 31-19 following the early second-half scare. 7

Playing his first game since mid-December but stepped up to the Test-match pace. Another who was ending a long international exile, this was Gray’s first Scotland game since the 2023 Six Nations following a long injury lay-off. A welcome return for the experienced lock. 6

4. Jonny Gray

4. Jonny Gray

Playing his first game since mid-December but stepped up to the Test-match pace. Another who was ending a long international exile, this was Gray's first Scotland game since the 2023 Six Nations following a long injury lay-off. A welcome return for the experienced lock. 6

