Six Nations: How Scotland players rated in controversial defeat by France

Scotland verdicts and scores out of 10 after clash with French at Murrayfield
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 10th Feb 2024, 21:31 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 21:43 GMT

Scotland suffered Six Nations heartache at Murrayfield as France dug out a dramatic 20-16 Guinness Six Nations victory – but only after a controversial decision not to award the hosts a try in the last action of the match.

Les Bleus – who lost 38-17 at home to Ireland in their opener last weekend – looked in danger of starting the championship with back-to-back defeats as they trailed for most of the match after Ben White’s seventh-minute try. However, Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s moment of inspiration in the 70th minute allowed the French – who had scored in the first half through Gael Fickou – to get themselves in front.

The Scots – looking to make it back-to-back wins after their triumph in Wales last weekend – staged a late rally and thought they had claimed the victory when they forced their way over the line after the 80-minute mark, but following a lengthy TMO review, it was deemed that Sam Skinner had not managed to ground the ball.

We give each Scotland starter involved a mark out of ten for their performance:

Won Scotland a second-half penalty with some excellent scrummaging and carried well. Came off for Alec Hepburn later in the game. 7

1. Pierre Schoeman

Won Scotland a second-half penalty with some excellent scrummaging and carried well. Came off for Alec Hepburn later in the game. 7

Scotland's lineout was impeccable under his watch with some very accurate throws - nine in total. Had to come off early on for an HIA but returned and played well before making way permanently for Ewan Ashman on 68 minutes. 7

2. George Turner

Scotland's lineout was impeccable under his watch with some very accurate throws - nine in total. Had to come off early on for an HIA but returned and played well before making way permanently for Ewan Ashman on 68 minutes. 7

Part of a front-row that packed down soundly against their French counterparts. Put in a power of work, as always, making 12 tackles. 7

3. Zander Fagerson

Part of a front-row that packed down soundly against their French counterparts. Put in a power of work, as always, making 12 tackles. 7

Was dominant in the lineout, winning all of his own and disrupting the French. Added some security to the Scottish pack. Replaced by Sam Skinner late on. 7

4. Grant Gilchrist

Was dominant in the lineout, winning all of his own and disrupting the French. Added some security to the Scottish pack. Replaced by Sam Skinner late on. 7

