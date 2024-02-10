Six Nations: How Scotland players rated in controversial defeat by France

Scotland suffered Six Nations heartache at Murrayfield as France dug out a dramatic 20-16 Guinness Six Nations victory – but only after a controversial decision not to award the hosts a try in the last action of the match.

Les Bleus – who lost 38-17 at home to Ireland in their opener last weekend – looked in danger of starting the championship with back-to-back defeats as they trailed for most of the match after Ben White’s seventh-minute try. However, Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s moment of inspiration in the 70th minute allowed the French – who had scored in the first half through Gael Fickou – to get themselves in front.

The Scots – looking to make it back-to-back wins after their triumph in Wales last weekend – staged a late rally and thought they had claimed the victory when they forced their way over the line after the 80-minute mark, but following a lengthy TMO review, it was deemed that Sam Skinner had not managed to ground the ball.

We give each Scotland starter involved a mark out of ten for their performance:

1 . Pierre Schoeman Won Scotland a second-half penalty with some excellent scrummaging and carried well. Came off for Alec Hepburn later in the game. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . George Turner Scotland's lineout was impeccable under his watch with some very accurate throws - nine in total. Had to come off early on for an HIA but returned and played well before making way permanently for Ewan Ashman on 68 minutes. 7 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Part of a front-row that packed down soundly against their French counterparts. Put in a power of work, as always, making 12 tackles. 7 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales