Scotland hooker George Turner made Six Nations history against France on Saturday when he became the first player in the tournament to be removed from play for a head injury assessment (HIA) on the basis of an alert from his mouthguard.

The new technology is designed to improve player protection and all six teams are using custom-fitted instrumented mouthguards to deliver in-game information to an independent pitch-side medical team.

If a player experiences “a head acceleration event” the medics will receive an alert and inform team doctors and match officials that a player needs to be removed for a “HIA1 assessment”. The Six Nations is the first elite men’s competition to use the new technology.

Scotland hooker George Turner had to come off against France for a head injury assessment which was triggered by an alert from his mouthguard. (Picture: Ross Parker - SNS Group)

Turner passed his HIA and was able to return to play after the mandatory 10 minutes. Ewan Ashman came on as a temporary replacement while Turner was assessed. Gregor Townsend confirmed the incident has been triggered by a mouthguard alert.

“It was,” said the Scotland coach. “The first one. I watched the incident and it looked a fairly normal tackle. The big ball-carrier ran into George who tackled hard but George was taken off because of the mouthguard alert.