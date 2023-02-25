Gregor Townsend hopes the belief Scotland have gained from winning at Twickenham and the Stade de France can give his players the confidence to overcome France in Paris on Sunday as they seek to extend their impressive start to this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

Having taken a maximum ten points from wins over England and Wales, the Scots face their stiffest test of the competition so far against last season’s grand slam champions. Townsend is convinced that his team’s long-awaited away win over England in 2021 helped them repeat the feat when they returned to Twickenham earlier this month. The coach now wants his team to show the same fortitude they did two years ago when they beat France away with a superbly executed late try from Duhan van der Merwe.

“Part one of the coach’s job is to sell the belief that we can win at the weekend,” said Townsend. “On paper it is a bit easier when the players have actually beaten the opposition you are playing and you are referencing why that was the case – and even last year [when Scotland lost at home to France], why it wasn’t the case. Despite the way we played, I think it was 14-12 and we had a four-on-one a minute before half-time which would have put us ahead – and then France score in the last play of the first half. So there is still evidence in last year’s game when things were going well that we can cause them a lot of problems.

“So on paper, yes, going to away venues where throughout our history we haven’t done that well is even more relevant. You saw that when we played England – the belief of beating them has given the guys real confidence the next time we played them.”

Matt Fagerson trains with the Scotland team at the Stade de France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland are the last team to beat France in Paris but you have to go back to 1967 and 1969 for the last time they won twice in a row in the French capital. The champions have had a slightly subdued start to this season’s Six Nations, scraping a win over Italy in Rome and then conceding four tries in a 32-19 defeat by Ireland in Dublin. They play at home for the first time on Sunday and Scotland forward Richie Gray thinks it will have a significant bearing. “It will be massive for them, an enormous drive,” said the second-row. “It will spur them on, it will give them a huge sense of belief, like it does for us when we’re at home. In those tough moments the crowd plays a huge part so we know they’ll get behind France and really spur them on.”

No supporters were present due to Covid when Scotland won in 2021 but Sunday's match is an 80,000 sell-out and the atmosphere is expected to be raucous. Raphael Ibanez, the France team manager, is wary of Scotland, and in particular Finn Russell, something of an adopted local here in Paris following his five seasons with Racing 92. “Our players know him well because they have played against him and some have played with him so they know exactly what to expect," said Ibanez, a former France captain. "He is a very talented player. They’ve done so well in the first two games so we’re well aware of the danger and the talent in the their team and the confidence they’ve got. But we’re playing in Paris and it’s been three and a half months since we last played here so we’re delighted to play against such a good team in front of our fans.”