Six Nations: France name team to play Scotland and bring in two who scored at Murrayfield
Cameron Woki comes in for the suspended Paul Willemse in the second row and Louis Bielle-Biarrey replaces Yoram Moefana on the left wing for the match at Murrayfield on Saturday. Otherwise, Fabien Galthie keeps faith with the players who went down 38-17 to the Irish at Stade Velodrome
It means scrum-half Maxime Lucu keeps his place despite a torrid evening in Marseille. Lucu, who plays for Bordeaux-Begles, has come in to replace captain and former world player of the year Antoine Dupont who is missing the Six Nations to prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris where he will play for the France Sevens team.
Both Woki and Bielle-Biarrey featured against France as second-half replacements but now have the opportunity to start in Edinburgh. Bielle-Biarrey, 20, made his France debut against Scotland at Murrayfield last summer and scored a try in the 25-21 defeat. He went on to play a key role for France at the Rugby World Cup, starting group games against Uruguay, Namibia and Italy, and the quarter-final loss to South Africa.
Woki, 25, also scored a try at Murrayfield in August and started every game for France at the World Cup. The Racing 92 lock missed last year’s Six Nations with a fractured wrist. Willemse has been handed a three-week ban after being sent off during Friday’s defeat by Ireland. The punishment was issued following an independent disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday. Willemse was shown two yellow cards for foul play during the 38-17 loss, the second of which was later upgraded to red.
Scotland, who beat Wales 27-26 in Cardiff at the weekend, will name their team on Thursday afternoon.
France: 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Antonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt).
Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.
