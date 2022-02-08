Six Nations: England boss Eddie Jones has no regrets over game decisions against Scotland

Flanker Lewis Ludlam, one of the shining lights on a bleak afternoon against Scotland, sustained rib cartilage damage in the 20-17 round one defeat and will definitely miss Sunday's clash with Italy.

To compound matters, it appears unlikely that Courtney Lawes will recover from concussion in time for the trip to Rome, but veteran lock Joe Launchbury has been called-up following his lengthy lay-off with a knee problem.

Much of the fallout from Saturday's opener has focused on Jones' call to make an influential change at fly-half where Smith was withdrawn for Ford in the 63rd minute.

England were leading 17-10 at the time and Smith was fresh from scoring a dynamic try and rifling over a penalty, but they unravelled in a final quarter of harmful mismanagement to allow Scotland to retain the Calcutta Cup in front of a packed BT Murrayfield. Smith had been one of the best performers in the England backline.

Jones has been heavily criticised since, but the head coach is satisfied it was the right call at the time.

"I'm the best coach in the world with hindsight. I've done a few TV commentaries and I was the smartest coach in the world," Jones said.

"But I made a decision on game day and I don't have any regrets. I'm looking forward to Italy now."

Eddie Jones was criticised for his decision during England's defeat by Scotland.

