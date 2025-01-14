Six Nations blow as Scotland forward ruled out for up to eight weeks

Injury update on Edinburgh’s Scotland cohort ahead of championship

Ben Muncaster, the Edinburgh and Scotland back-rower, has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after rupturing ankle ligaments in his club’s win over Vannes in France at the weekend.

The injury means he will be unavailable for at least the first half of the Six Nations. Muncaster, 23, made his Scotland debut in the win over Portugal in November and has been in fine form for Edinburgh after a couple of seasons dogged by injury. He limped off near the end of the first half of the Challenge Cup match in Brittany on Saturday.

“Unfortunately he's got a ruptured ligament in his ankle, so he'll be out between six and eight weeks,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach. “If all goes well it could be less, but that's what we're banking on.

Ben Muncaster made his Scotland debut against Portugal in November. | SNS Group

“It's a big disappointment for us and a shame. He's gone really well and he seems to be having repercussions of the past, but he's positive about it. I'm sure they would be discussing him in the selection meetings for Six Nations. But it is the nature of the game and hopefully he comes back stronger for it.”

There was better news on Grant Gilchrist ahead of the Six Nations which begins for Scotland with a home match against Italy on February 1. The second-row forward missed the Vannes game with a hand injury and will sit out this weekend’s game against Black Lion but Everitt expects him to be fit to play after that. It means he could feature for Edinburgh against Scarlets on January 25 although Scotland may want to hold him back for the Italy match.

“He should be available to play against Scarlets, if we're able to play him,” said Everitt.

The coach also revealed that Duhan van der Merwe sat out training on Tuesday due to an ankle sprain he picked up against Vannes but was confident the Scotland winger would be available to face Black Lion.

Duhan van der Merwe sat out training due to an ankle issue. | Getty Images