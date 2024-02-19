Scotland will be able to call upon Blair Kinghorn for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with England, but winger Darcy Graham will not be available after picking up a fresh injury while training with his club Edinburgh.

Kinghorn, who is in good form after moving to Toulouse at the end of last year, missed Scotland’s opening matches of the tournament, a 27-26 win over Wales following by a 20-16 defeat by France due to a knee problem. However, he will report for training this week and is contention to start at XV. Experienced prop WP Neil is also back in the squad having recovered from a neck issue and replaces Edinburgh club-mate Javan Sebastian.

Their returns, though, are tempered by the news that Graham, one of Scotland’s most prolific try scorers, will not be present. The winger trained with Edinburgh last week after a quad issue sidelined him for the Wales and France matches, but has picked up a groin issue and he will now miss the visit of England.

There have been further changes made to the group by head coach Gregor Townsend following last weekend’s URC, Premiership Cup and Top 14 action. Bath flanker Josh Bayliss has been withdrawn from the squad due concussion. Hamish Watson – fresh from making his 150th appearance for Edinburgh – comes into the group, as does Magnus Bradbury, who has been in good form with Bristol Bears, to augment the back-row options.

There has also been a change at second row. Richie Gray picked up a bicep injury against Wales and is now expected to miss the rest of the tournament. Scarlets’ 26-year-old second row Alex Craig, who has been capped twice for Scotland, comes in to offer competition to Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner and Glen Young at lock.