Six Nations 2024 fixture dates announced - Scotland to face Wales on opening weekend in Cardiff

The dates have been announced for next year’s Guinness Six Nations and Scotland will kick off their campaign against Wales in Cardiff.

Graham Bean
20 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:20am
It’s the first time since 2020 that Scotland haven’t faced England in the opening round. The match at the Principality Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, and will kick off at 4.45pm. Round two will see Scotland host France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, February 10 (2.15pm), and they will also be at home for the next fixture, against England on Saturday February 24 (4.45pm).

The Scots will finish their campaign with two away games in March. They will play Italy in Rome on Saturday, March 9 (2.15pm) and then Ireland in Dublin on the final weekend of the championship on Saturday, March 16 (4.45pm).

Full 2024 Six Nations fixture list

The dates for the 2024 Six Nations Championship have been announced. (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Images)

Round one

Friday, February 3: France v Ireland, 8pm.

Saturday, February 4: Italy v England, 2.15pm; Wales v Scotland, 4.45pm.

Round two

Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France, 2.15pm; England v Wales, 4.45pm.

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy, 3pm.

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm; Scotland v England, 4.45pm.

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy, 3pm.

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm; England v Ireland, 4.45pm.

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France, 3pm.

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy, 2.15pm; Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm; France v England, 8pm.

