It’s the first time since 2020 that Scotland haven’t faced England in the opening round. The match at the Principality Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, and will kick off at 4.45pm. Round two will see Scotland host France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, February 10 (2.15pm), and they will also be at home for the next fixture, against England on Saturday February 24 (4.45pm).