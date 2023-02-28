It’s the first time since 2020 that Scotland haven’t faced England in the opening round. The match at the Principality Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, and will kick off at 4.45pm. Round two will see Scotland host France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, February 10 (2.15pm), and they will also be at home for the next fixture, against England on Saturday February 24 (4.45pm).
The Scots will finish their campaign with two away games in March. They will play Italy in Rome on Saturday, March 9 (2.15pm) and then Ireland in Dublin on the final weekend of the championship on Saturday, March 16 (4.45pm).
Full 2024 Six Nations fixture list
Round one
Friday, February 3: France v Ireland, 8pm.
Saturday, February 4: Italy v England, 2.15pm; Wales v Scotland, 4.45pm.
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France, 2.15pm; England v Wales, 4.45pm.
Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy, 3pm.
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm; Scotland v England, 4.45pm.
Sunday, February 25: France v Italy, 3pm.
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm; England v Ireland, 4.45pm.
Sunday, March 10: Wales v France, 3pm.
Round five
Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy, 2.15pm; Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm; France v England, 8pm.