Six Nations 2022: Allan Dell called into Scotland squad as Jamie Bhatti drops out, plus Sean Maitland update

The experienced Dell, 29, won his last cap as a replacement in the win over France in the 2020 Six Nations.

The loosehead prop is the third London Irish player in the squad, joining club-mates Kyle Rowe and Ben White, both of whom are uncapped.

Bhatti played in Glasgow Warriors’ win over Connacht in Galway on Saturday. He tweeted: “Gutted to be out injured so close to the tournament. All the best to everyone playing”.

Scotland have also announced that Sean Maitland has been released from the squad and returned to Saracens. He was called up last week as wing cover because Duhan van der Merwe and Rowe were both missing due to illness.

The latter pair have now joined up with the squad.

However, Josh Bayliss, the Bath forward, has still not linked up with the Scotland camp after suffering a concussion and will continue his recovery with his club.

Scotland face England at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, kick-off 4.45pm.

Allan Dell has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group/SRU)

