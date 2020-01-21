Six Nations 2020 referees: the officials taking charge of every Scotland game at the rugby union tournament

Have your say

Veteran referees Nigel Owens and Wayne Barnes are among the officials taking charge of fixtures at the 2020 Six Nations.

Mathieu Raynal will take charge of Scotland's opening fixture against Ireland on February 1, with Pascal Gauzere and Federico Anselmi serving as assistants.

The Frenchman took charge of Scotland's Rugby World Cup victory over Russia and served as an assistant during the Navy Blues' defeat to Japan.

The Calcutta Cup will also be officiated by a French national, this time Pascal Gauzere, while New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe will be the man in the middle for the Stuart Hogg captained side's round three fixture with Italy.

O'Keeffe's countryman Paul Williams will referee Scotland's match up with France, before Australian Angus Gardner officiates Scotland's fifth and final fixture against Wales.

Full list of match officials for Scotland's Six Nations fixtures

Ireland vs Scotland

Referee: Mathieu Raynal Assistants: Pascal Gauzere and Federico Anselmi TMO: Glenn Newman

Scotland vs England

Referee: Pascal Gauzere Assistants: Mathieu Raynal and Federico Anselmi TMO: James Leckie

Italy vs Scotland

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe Assistants: Mathieu Raynal and Ben Whitehouse TMO: Rowan Kitt

Scotland vs France

Referee: Paul Williams Assistants: Wayne Barnes and Frank Murphy TMO: Brian MacNeice

Scotland vs Wales

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistants: Nic Berry and Karl Dickson TMO: Rowan Kitt