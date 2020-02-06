Six Nations 2020: Magnus Bradbury only change as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team for Calcutta Cup

Magnus Bradbury is the only change Scotland’s starting line-up for this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against England at BT Murrayfield Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC).

The 24-year-old Edinburgh back-row has recovered from the thigh strain that kept him from starting last weekend’s loss to Ireland, with clubmate and debutant that day, Nick Haining, moving to the bench.

The remaining change to the match 23 occurs on the bench, where Edinburgh tighthead Simon Berghan returns to the position in which he was selected last weekend, only to be ruled out through illness on the day of the game, which ended in a 19-12 opening defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We were proud of parts of our performance in Dublin at a very difficult venue. The challenge for the squad is to replicate that level and take our chances when they come, in order to win tight games.

"We were disappointed not to beat Ireland but the opportunity to face England, against whom we are bidding to retain the Calcutta Cup, is one that excites players, coaches and supporters alike."

Townsend added: “England are an excellent team whose run to the Rugby World Cup final was no fluke.

“They will be smarting from their opener in Paris and Eddie [Jones, Head Coach] will have them primed to come to Edinburgh and put in an improved performance.

“This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it and we will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals.”