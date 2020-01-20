Six Nations 2020 fixtures: dates, kick off times and TV schedule for the full calendar of games

The Six Nations is one of the biggest events on the rugby calendar, with some of Europe's strongest sides going head to head.

After a World Cup full of surprises, the stage has been set with scores to settle, pride to reclaim and lessons learned from the summer in Japan.

Scotland will be looking to bounce back after a humbling World Cup. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Having won all five games last time around, the Triple Crown-wearing Grand Slam champs Wales will be out to defend their titles.

If you're looking to take in all the action, here's a handy guide to how, where and when to catch all of 2020's Six Nation ties.

When is the 2020 Six Nations?

This year's Six Nations tournament will run between Saturday 1 February and Saturday 14 March.

As is always the case, each team will play every other team once.

Reigning champions Wales will kick things off in Cardiff against Italy on Saturday 1 February.

While most rounds will see the games split between Saturday and Sunday, the final set of fixtures will all be played on a single “Super Saturday”, with the final match (France vs Ireland) taking place at 8pm in Paris on Saturday 14 March.

How can I watch it?

This year, the Six Nations will be broadcast live, with the games shared between the BBC and ITV.

The split has been made based on which team is at home – games taking place in England, Ireland or Italy will be shown on ITV, while those in France, Scotland and Wales will be live on the BBC.

For those who prefer to get a little closer to the action there are still tickets available for many of the games.

Tickets are controlled by the host union of each game, so tickets for Scotland's home matches against England and France can be purchased from the Scottish Rugby Union's website.

For the other three games, visit the relevant nation’s rugby union website for more information.

What is the match schedule?

The full match schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Round 1

Sat 1 February: Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 1 February: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 2 February: France v England, BBC, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 8 February: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 8 February: Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 9 February: France v Italy, BBC, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 22 February: Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 22 February: Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 23 February: England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm

Round 4

Sat 7 March: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 7 March: England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 8 March: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Round 5

Sat 14 March: Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 14 March: Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Sat 14 March: France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm