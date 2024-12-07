Winning start at Scotstoun as English visitors are swept aside

Franco Smith had some gentle words of admonishment for his captain Sione Tuipulotu after Glasgow Warriors’ impressive victory over Sale Sharks led the skipper to state that he “really believes” his side can win the Champions Cup.

The Scotstoun side blew Sale away during a rousing first half in which they scored five tries, including a hat-trick from George Horne. They led 33-12 at the turn and went on to win 38-19 in what was their opening Pool 4 match.

Interviewed by Premier Sports immediately after the game, Tuipulotu outlined his ambitions in Europe with Glasgow.

“Sale are a very physical side and we knew we wouldn't be able to go wide if we didn't go forward first,” said the centre. “There were so many contributors tonight - that's what makes us dangerous.

Sione Tuipulotu congratulates George Horne on the second try of his first-half hat-trick. | SNS Group

“I looked everyone in the eye this week and said I really do believe we can win [the Champions Cup]. It’s important we keep stacking up the wins. Franco’s always saying we don’t have to lose to learn.”

As you would expect, Smith was more cautious.

“Sione will need to be talked to!” he smiled. “You must believe in something first, then you find the route. And that's my job, is to find the route and the way and the who and the what. And then they [the players] can just focus on the how.

“It's a compliment to what the coaching group is doing, if they believe in it. So, yes, I appreciate that, but it's a long way off. We must keep the expectation at bay.”

During an eventful first half, Kyle Rowe and Huw Jones also touched down for the Warriors but it was Horne who stole the show with his treble. The scrum-half was also yellow-carded and kicked three conversions during the first 40. Sale tried to hang in and were awarded a penalty try as Horne disrupted a maul, which led to the sin-binning. Arron Reed, the Scotland winger, also scored a try for the Sharks.

The second half was less dramatic, with Joe Carpenter narrowing the gap with Sale’s third try before Scott Cummings got the final score of the night and Glasgow’s sixth try.

“Everybody will see the hard work in the first half because we scored points,” added Smith. “The hard work in the second half was less noticed because we defended a lot of sets very, very well, but we didn't necessarily get points with it. So it wouldn't be as recognized.

“So yes, the first half's attack was very good but it took us 15 minutes to get out of our half in the second half due to the fact they had the restart and the wind and one or two uncommon errors from our side at that point. But I thought we got most of it right in the first half, so it brought balance.”

It’s early days in the competition but Smith referenced the winning start in comparison to last season when Glasgow lost their opening Champions Cup game at home to Northampton Saints.

“We didn't start that well last year against Northampton,” said the coach. “We still got to the round of 16. So, you know, there's a lot to happen. So, I'll be reluctant at this stage to be overly excited.”

Glasgow face Toulon away next weekend in their second Pool 4 match. They beat the French side at home in the competition last season.

