Glasgow Warriors’ on-form centre Sione Tuipulotu has signed a contract extension with the club.

Sione Tuipulotu in action for Warriors during the recent win over the Stormers. (Picture: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group)

The 25-year-old, who joined from Japanese side Yamaha Jubilo in summer 2021, is now an established Scotland international after a profitable first 18 months at Scotstoun. Glasgow have not revealed the length of the new deal which is subject to a visa.

Tuipulotu, who was born in Australia but has a grandmother from Greenock, has made 30 appearances in Glasgow colours, scoring four tries. He made his Scotland debut against Tonga in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and has 11 caps. He scored his first Test tries when he bagged a double in the thumping 52-29 win over Argentina at Murrayfield in November. His most recent contribution in a Glasgow Warriors jersey was to set up Seb Cancelliere’s match-winning score with a measured grubber in the 24-17 bonus-point win over the DHL Stormers at Scotstoun.

“I’m really happy to be sticking around for the next couple of years,” Tuipulotu told glasgowwarriors.org. “I’m incredibly settled here, and I’m really enjoying life not just with the club, but in the city in general. I tell a lot of people back home that Glasgow’s like my second home, and I can’t see myself living anywhere else. That was the most important thing for me, to be honest – if I’m enjoying life in the city, then I’m enjoying my rugby. The two go hand in hand for me.

“Glasgow reminds me a lot of Melbourne, where I grew up – apart from the weather, obviously! There’s always something going on and I’ve just settled in so well with the boys here. I’ve got a lot of close friends that I’m very thankful for, and that’s a part of rugby that sometimes gets neglected – looking after the boys away from the training field is something that this club does so well, and I’m very thankful for that. I’m stoked to be sticking around.

“My main goal is to win something for Glasgow. When you’re walking around Scotstoun, you’re constantly bumping into guys who have won the league – guys like Pete Horne, Pete Murchie and Al Kellock. That motivates me to bring this club back to the top end of the league, and with the calibre of player we have here I truly believe that this club is capable of something special.”