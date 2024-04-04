Sione Tuipulotu boost for Glasgow Warriors as Scotland centre returns quicker than expected from knee injury

Sione Tuipulotu injured his knee playing for Scotland against England in the Six Nations. (Picture: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group)

The Scotland centre injured his knee in the Calcutta Cup win over England on February 24 and was initially ruled out for eight to 12 weeks with medial collateral ligament damage. But he has recovered quicker than expected and has been named in the starting line-up for the round of 16 match at Twickenham Stoop.

Tuipulotu comes into the team at 12, with Tom Jordan moving from inside centre to stand-off and Duncan Weir dropping to the bench.

Franco Smith, the Glasgow head coach, has made four other personnel changes to the side which beat the Scarlets 45-3 in the URC last weekend, and all the returning players are Scotland internationals. Kyle Steyn, the club captain, returns after a rest week, with Sebastian Cancelliere dropping out with a knee issue.

There are three changes to the pack: Johnny Matthews starts at hooker in place of Gregor Hiddleston, Matt Fagerson comes in at six for Ally Miller and Jack Dempsey is selected at No 8 ahead of Henco Venter. Hiddleston, Miller and Venter are all named as replacements.

The winners on Friday will play either Bordeaux or Saracens in the quarter-finals which are scheduled for next weekend.

Glasgow Warriors team (v Harlequins, Investec Champions Cup round of 16, Twickenham Stoop, Friday, 8pm):

15 Josh McKay; 14 Kyle Steyn (capt), 13 Stafford McDowall, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Kyle Rowe; 10 Tom Jordan, 9 George Horne; 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Max Williamson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey.