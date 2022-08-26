Siobhan Cattigan's parents call for independent inquiry and renew criticism of SRU

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland internationalist Siobhan Cattigan passed away last year.

In an interview at the end of last month, Neil and Morven Cattigan said that their daughter did not get proper treatment for brain injuries she suffered while playing. They are convinced that those injuries led to personality changes akin to dementia, and that in the end – as the interview explained – led their daughter to “the point where she could no longer live with the pain in her head and Siobhan succumbed to an irrational thought and impulsive action”.

Speaking after the governing body’s annual general meeting two weeks ago, Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said he saw no need for an external inquiry, and stated that the organisation was trying to “establish the facts” of the case. However, on Friday the Cattigans – who have begun legal action against Scottish Rugby – insisted that an independent investigation was the right way to proceed.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We cannot understand why the SRU are resisting an independent inquiry into the circumstances leading up to Siobhan’s death,” they said. “We believe this is the best way for the facts to emerge.

“We are firm in our belief that Siobhan was not given the support and assistance she required in the aftermath of injuries she suffered both during training and rugby games. We also feel that the SRU has been callous and uncaring in its treatment of our family since Siobhan’s death. They have attempted to erase Siobhan from history, our beautiful, precious child.