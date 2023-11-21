Siobhan Cattigan’s family still want answers from Scottish Rugby over her death

Parents welcome apology from new Scottish Rugby chairman but say others at Murrayfield body have behaved “shamefully”

Tributes were paid to former Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan during a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Siobhan Cattigan’s parents have welcomed the apology from new Scottish Rugby Limited chairman John McGuigan over the way her death was handled, but they say others in the organisation still “have questions to answer” before they can begin to grieve for their daughter.

The Scotland Women’s back-rower died aged 26 in November 2021, with her family saying undetected rugby-related brain damage caused a significant decline in her health.

Cattigan, who won 19 caps, suffered two concussions on international duty and her loved ones claimed she was not given the required assistance from Scottish Rugby for brain injuries and criticised the governing body for not holding an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death.

Scottish Rugby also came under fire for failing to inform Cattigan’s team-mates of the family’s wishes that they attend her funeral and for not attempting to pay tribute to her at an international match until almost 18 months after her death, at the Six Nations match against Ireland in March this year.

On Saturday, almost two years on from her death, recently-appointed Scottish Rugby chair John McGuigan revealed that he had met Cattigan’s parents, Neil and Morven Cattigan, and her partner Ann Taylor, in person over recent months, to say sorry on behalf of the governing body, admitting “we should have managed this tragic situation better”.

In a statement released from Morven’s X account, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, the Cattigans commended McGuigan’s “integrity, humanity and decency” in “reaching out”, but insisted others at Scottish Rugby should be held accountable for treating “our family and, more importantly, Siobhan’s memory shamefully”.

“We acknowledge the apology announced on Saturday by SRL Chairman John McGuigan,” it read. “Mr McGuigan contacted us some months ago to say he wished, as far as his capabilities would permit, to ‘right the wrongs’.

“We are extremely grateful that he has acted with integrity, humanity and decency, reaching out to us from an organisation that had previously treated our family and, more importantly, Siobhan’s memory shamefully with unkind comments and disrespectful actions being made by senior executives.

“There are those within Scottish Rugby who have questions to answer regarding their treatment, or lack thereof, towards Siobhan and we cannot begin to grieve until they are answered.”

The Cattigans revealed they are due to meet with both the Scottish Government and the Crown Office.

“Guided by Siobhan’s shining light we will continue her life of love, kindness and compassion for those less fortunate through her Legacy of Love Charity,” the statement continued.

“Kind donations in Siobhan’s memory have already raised over £25,000 on JustGiving and will work alongside Mr McGuigan in identifying appropriate actions honouring Siobhan.

“We have accepted the Scottish Government’s invitation to meet; discuss their acknowledgment that injury risk, prevention and treatment differs between males and females and work together towards adequately protecting future generations of players in Siobhan’s memory.