Siobhan Cattigan, pictured playing for Stirling County in 2017.

On Tuesday night the news broke that 26-year-old Cattigan, a back-row who won the last of 19 full Scotland caps in September, had passed away last Friday, November 26.

Many in Scottish rugby circles and beyond have been in shock in recent days, no one more so than Cattigan’s County team mates.

They were due to be in Edinburgh tomorrow playing a rearranged Tennent’s Premiership match with Watsonians, but that game has been scrapped.

Instead, the two clubs will meet in a friendly at County’s Bridgehaugh ground at 3pm “to celebrate the life of a dear friend and team mate”.

The County statement adds: “We ask friends, family and supporters to join us for an afternoon of rugby.

“We will recognise the tragic events of the last week and honour Shibby by taking to the pitch and playing as she did – with passion, commitment and a smile on the face.

“A huge thank you to Watsonians for agreeing to come to Bridgehaugh, it shows just how strong our rugby family is.”

Meanwhile, this afternoon in the men’s Tennent’s Premiership Aberdeen Grammar will be looking to build on last week’s first win of the season when they host second placed Marr at Rubislaw (1.45pm).

Grammar are still 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table, but their triumph over fifth placed Glasgow Hawks seven days ago with a bonus point has given them just a glimmer of hope that they can avoid the drop.

Jed-Forest are second bottom and they are on the road to Hawks.

That game is at 2pm and at that same time fourth placed Edinburgh Accies welcome sixth placed Musselburgh to Raeburn Place and leaders Currie Chieftains are at GHA.

At the Accies-Musselburgh game both sets of players will be wearing rainbow laces to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

There is a Border derby at 3pm when Selkirk, in seventh, host third placed Hawick at Philiphaugh.