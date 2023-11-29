Sintu Manjezi delighted for Glasgow Warriors return as he takes mum's advice
Sintu Manjezi is eager to make up for lost time in a Glasgow jersey. The South African lock returned to the fold recently after missing most of the year with a serious knee injury.
Having only joined Warriors in the summer of 2022, there is a frustration at not being able to show more of what he can do. That should all change during a hectic period between now and the new year, starting with the trip to Cork to take on reigning United Rugby Championship champions, Munster, on Friday night.
“I am glad to be back and able to contribute to the team,” he said. “Rehab is tough. You are away from the team and isolated but the environment we have here is one that really brings you in and gets you involved. Now I want to make up for that lost time. Munster are the defending champions and we know what they bring in terms of physicality and the quality they have in their side.”
Manjezi has already begun planning for a life after rugby on his mum’s say-so. “I’ve been studying online for a Real Estate qualification but my main one is an Economics degree,” he revealed. “I have one or two modules left to do so it’s not too bad. My mum has been on my case about planning for life after rugby. I understand the importance as you can’t really do this forever so there has to be something for afterwards you can prepare for.”