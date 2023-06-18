All Sections
Simon Berghan retires from rugby after Glasgow Warriors release and reveals next career move

Simon Berghan has announced his retirement from professional rugby following his release by Glasgow Warriors.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Simon Berghan in action during his final match for Glasgow Warriors in the EPCR Challenge Cup final defeat to Toulon at the Aviva Stadium on May 19. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Simon Berghan in action during his final match for Glasgow Warriors in the EPCR Challenge Cup final defeat to Toulon at the Aviva Stadium on May 19. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Simon Berghan in action during his final match for Glasgow Warriors in the EPCR Challenge Cup final defeat to Toulon at the Aviva Stadium on May 19. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Scotland prop, who made the switch from Edinburgh in 2021 after seven years in the capital, was among six senior players to depart Scotstoun at the end of the season.

Berghan was born in Christchurch, New Zealand but was eligible to represent Scotland through his grandfather, who hails from Stirling. He moved to Edinburgh in 2014 and went on to earn 33 caps after making his international debut at the 2017 Six Nations.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old confirmed his decision to quit the sport in an emotional post on social media as he looked ahead to a new career in the finance sector.

Berghan wrote: "I have made the decision to call time on my rugby career. Since coming over to Scotland back in 2014 I have acieved more than I could have ever imagined.

"I feel very fortunate to have played rugby for a living and will be forever grateful to everyone who has played a role in making that happen - from my junior oaches to the supporters and fans throughout the years, without you, I truly wouldn't be where I am today.

"To all my teammates over the years, thank you for making my time in sportwhat it was, especially off the pitch! I have made friends for life.

"I am really excited to have the opportunity to move into the corporate world with BlackRock and will attack the new challenge with the same commitment that I did in my rugby career."

