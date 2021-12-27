Self-isolating Edinburgh Rugby coach Mike Blair to miss clash with Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Mike Blair.

Blair has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be forced to watch the match from home.

A statement from Edinburgh Rugby read: “Head coach Mike Blair will miss tonight’s 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun having been identified as a close contact outside the club last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Blair has been self-isolating as per current Scottish Government guidelines and will resume coaching this week.”

Edinburgh will be lead by Blair’s assistant coaching team of Calum MacRae, Stevie Lawrie and Gareth Baber.

Blair will hope to return for the second leg of the 1872 Cup when they host Glasgow at the DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, January 2.

Edinburgh’s preparations for tonight’s trip west have been hampered by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, with a number of first-choice picks missing for the match.