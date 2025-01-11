Second chance for Scotland No 10 who understudied Finn Russell at World Cup

Healy returning to Edinburgh starting XV for first time since Lions mauling

Ben Healy has been a peripheral figure for Edinburgh this season but the stand-off has been handed a rare chance to remind club and country of his worth in Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Vannes in France.

He takes over at 10 from Ross Thompson for the game in Brittany in what will be his first start since the disastrous 55-21 defeat by the Lions in South Africa back in early October.

The fall-out from that game was extensive but it seems that Healy has suffered more than most. He was relegated to Edinburgh’s second-string A team and found himself turning out in front of a handful of spectators against the likes of Bath United.

Edinburgh's Ben Healy will start at 10 against Vannes. | SNS Group

Given that he had started all 18 of his club’s matches in the United Rugby Championship the previous season, playing the full 80 minutes in all but two, this was quite a comedown for a player who was brought to Scotland from Munster at not inconsiderable expense and who was Finn Russell’s understudy at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

At 25, Healy has time on his side but this feels like a second chance for the gifted fly-half who made a bright start to his Edinburgh career before things tailed off. Memories of his spiral kicks and accuracy off the tee are still fresh but he has found himself eclipsed by Thompson, a summer signing from Glasgow Warriors.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach, has been impressed with how Healy has dealt with adversity and believes it will be a more robust player who takes the field at Stade de la Rabine.

“He's a strong character and he's a strong-minded fellow,” said Everitt. “He's got a lot of fight within him. He's made big improvements to his game, particularly from a defensive point of view. He's got a great skill set. Sometimes in rugby, we always look at what a player is doing wrong rather than looking at what other players are doing right. Ross Thompson certainly has played well for Edinburgh. He brings calmness to the team.

“Ben's had to be patient. Now he's got an opportunity to see if he can be the number one at Edinburgh going forward. I think it's great that there's good competition within our group.”

Ben Healy has had to be patient but his attitude has been praised by Sean Everitt. | SNS Group

Saturday’s game will see James Lang make his first start of the season, with the Scotland international replacing Mosese Tuipulotu at inside centre. Tuipulotu joins Thompson on the bench.

Edinburgh have not won an away game since last April and will be without their captain, Grant Gilchrist, against Vannes. The lock has aggravated a hand problem and is out for two weeks. Jamie Ritchie captains the team.

Everitt is understandably keen to build on the excellent win over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield and has targeted the Challenge Cup. Edinburgh are top of Pool 3 after two games but level on points with Vannes and Scarlets. They complete the group phase against Black Lion at home next weekend and need a top four finish to reach the last 16 but Everitt has his sights set higher as he looks to secure home ties in the knockout phase..

He believes a victory in France can be a turning point in Edinburgh’s season in a competition that affords them a genuine chance of success.

“I think our motivation is that we win away from home this weekend and we cement ourselves at the top of our group,” he said. “That's vitally important if you want to go deep into the competition. You need to be in the top four seeds. That's our goal.”

Vannes: 15. Gwenael Duplenne, 14. Salesi Rayasi, 13. Robin Taccola, 12. Francis Saili, 11. Filipo Nakosi, 10. Jean Cotarmanac'h, 9. Jules Lebail, 1. Thomas Moukoro, 2. Theo Beziat, 3. Paga Tafili, 4. Christie van der Merwe, 5. Timothe Mezou, 6. Leon Boulier, 7. Matthieu Uhila, 8. Joe Edwards (c). Replacements: 16. Pat Leafa, 17. Hugo Djehi, 18. Simon Bourgeois, 19. Matteo Desjeux, 20. Jesse Parete, 21. Stephen Varney, 22. Tani Vili, 23. Inaki Ayarza.

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. Javan Sebastian, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Sam Skinner, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Ben Muncaster. Replacements: 16. Paddy Harrison, 17. Boan Venter, 18. D'arcy Rae, 19. Glen Young, 20. Hamish Watson, 21. Charlie Shiel, 22. Ross Thompson, 23. Mosese Tuipulotu.