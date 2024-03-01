Glasgow Warriors welcome back their popular and prolific winger Sebastian Cancelliere for Saturday’s trip to Italy to play Benetton but head coach Franco Smith has labelled the hosts favourites for the United Rugby Championship clash.

The Treviso team are unbeaten at home this season and lie fourth in the URC, four points behind the second-placed visitors. It’s Glasgow’s first visit to the Stadio Comunale di Monigo since Smith’s first game in charge in September 2022 which ended in a 33-11 defeat against his former club. There were extenuating circumstances, not least the fact that the Warriors had had both their pre-season friendlies cancelled through no fault of their own. They have come on leaps and bounds since but the coach still believes his team are underdogs this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We didn’t have a good game there in my first game, which feels like many years ago,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going back and [it will] take our best effort. I think if we look at who are favourites then it is definitely them, having looked at their home record this season. They’ve only lost against us and Leinster, both away. They’ve recruited very well. They’ve brought Eli Snyman back which is an important part of their team. They’ve got a really good squad that substitutes the players away on international duty and they are well coached.

Sebastian Cancelliere has not played since a try-scoring performance in Glasgow Warriors' defeat by Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup at Scotstoun on December 8, 2023. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“The pressure is on them, they’d like to maintain their home record and we, as a young group, are just excited to kick on from what has happened against the Dragons and we know we’ll be challenged a lot more.”

Glasgow impressed in beating the Dragons 40-7 a fortnight ago and make two personnel changes from that game. Jamie Bhatti, the loosehead prop, is out after a weight fell on his foot during a gym session and is replaced by Nathan McBeth. The other change sees Cancelliere come in for his first appearance in almost three months. His inclusion means Jamie Dobie moves from wing to scrum-half, with Ben Afshar dropping to the bench.

Averaging a try every two games across his Glasgow career, Cancelliere’s return has been welcomed by Smith. The Argentina international last played against Northampton on December 8. He hurt his neck in the final play of the game and it developed into a bulging disc, said Smith who added that the player had been using his time off to work on his power and speed.

“He’s been training well for a long while now but had to be cleared for contact,” said the coach. “He used the time away from the field very well. He brings a lot of value to the team so we’re very excited to have him with us. We know speed is very important in the role he plays, his agility and his ability to speed change when running. It’s not things we can always train in-season so he’s had a good chance to work on that.

“We would like to promote our Scottish players and give them over in the best condition but sometimes they need to be managed and that’s why the foreigners play and come into our environment. Seb has been an excellent example of that, he steps up to the plate every week and is so reliable and consistent.”

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (URC, Stadio Monigo, Saturday, 3pm BST. TV: live on Viaplay)

Benetton: J Umaga; I Mendy, M Fekitoa, M Zanon, O Ratave; T Albornoz, A Garbisi; T Gallo, S Maile, S Ferrari, G Koegelenberg, E Snyman (capt), A Izekor, G Pettinelli, T Halafihi. Replacements: F Zani, I Nemer, T Pasquali, R Favretto, E Iachizzi, H Time-Stowers, A Uren, G Da Re.

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; S Cancelliere, S McDowall, T Jordan, F Cordero; R Thompson, J Dobie; N McBeth, J Matthews, L Sordoni, M Williamson, A Samuel, E Ferrie, T Gordon, H Venter. Replacements: G Hiddleston, A Dell, O Kebble, S Manjezi, A Miller, A Fraser, B Afshar, D Weir.