Sebastian Cancelliere try double helps Glasgow Warriors to victory over Connacht on Duncan Weir's big day
Sebastian Cancelliere’s double secured a narrow victory for Glasgow against Connacht at Scotstoun.
The Argentina winger crossed either side of half-time before Warriors held on for a 22-19 victory, which consolidated second place in the BKT United Rugby Championship table.
Duncan Weir was captaining Glasgow for the first time, in his 158th appearance for the club, and the fly-half opened the scoring with a penalty.
However, David Hawkshaw soon scored the first of his two tries for the visitors in the 18th minute. The centre crossed over after charging down a kick from Ollie Smith, who was making his first Warriors appearance for more than a year after recovering from a knee injury.
The hosts responded inside four minutes after Henco Venter made an impressive burst forward following a line-out near the halfway line on the left flank. Warriors eventually worked the ball to the opposite wing and Cancelliere finished off the move.
Man-of-the-match Ben Afshar got Glasgow’s second try before the interval after Fin Richardson showed pace and power to put the visitors on the back foot.
Scrum-half Afshar carried on the charge and just managed to touch down under pressure. Weir’s two conversions helped Glasgow take a 12-point lead into the interval but Hawkshaw finished off a brilliant move within 60 seconds of the restart and JJ Hanrahan converted.
Some good pressure from the Warriors forwards paid off before the hour mark though. There were a couple of fumbles near the line but Cancelliere dived over to make it 22-12.
Piers O’Conor set up a thrilling finish when he went over with two minutes left and Hanrahan moved Connacht within three points but Warriors saw out the game in the opposing half before settling for the four points.
