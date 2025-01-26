Winger scores twice as Warriors land home win

Sebastian Cancelliere’s double secured a narrow victory for Glasgow against Connacht at Scotstoun.

The Argentina winger crossed either side of half-time before Warriors held on for a 22-19 victory, which consolidated second place in the BKT United Rugby Championship table.

Duncan Weir was captaining Glasgow for the first time, in his 158th appearance for the club, and the fly-half opened the scoring with a penalty.

Glasgow Warriors' Sebastian Cancelliere scores a first-half try against Connacht. | SNS Group

However, David Hawkshaw soon scored the first of his two tries for the visitors in the 18th minute. The centre crossed over after charging down a kick from Ollie Smith, who was making his first Warriors appearance for more than a year after recovering from a knee injury.

The hosts responded inside four minutes after Henco Venter made an impressive burst forward following a line-out near the halfway line on the left flank. Warriors eventually worked the ball to the opposite wing and Cancelliere finished off the move.

Man-of-the-match Ben Afshar got Glasgow’s second try before the interval after Fin Richardson showed pace and power to put the visitors on the back foot.

Scrum-half Afshar carried on the charge and just managed to touch down under pressure. Weir’s two conversions helped Glasgow take a 12-point lead into the interval but Hawkshaw finished off a brilliant move within 60 seconds of the restart and JJ Hanrahan converted.

Duncan Weir captained the Warriors. | SNS Group

Some good pressure from the Warriors forwards paid off before the hour mark though. There were a couple of fumbles near the line but Cancelliere dived over to make it 22-12.