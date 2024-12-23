Sebastián Cancelliere maintains Argentina's special link to Hampden after Celtic-Rangers trip
Hampden has only happy memories for Sebastián Cancelliere, who was a significant contributor to Glasgow Warriors’ 33-19 victory over Edinburgh in the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Sunday.
The winger’s previous visit to the stadium came a couple of years ago when Celtic full-back and fellow Argentine Alexandro Bernabei secured him tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers. Cancelliere witnessed a 2-1 win for Celtic that day and his first experience of playing at the ground proved even more enjoyable as the Warriors dominated their ancient rivals.
Cancelliere was one of their standout performers in front of a club record home attendance of 27,538. It was the first time playing the fixture at Hampden and he enjoyed the extra space on the flanks.
“Football pitches tend to be shorter but wider than rugby pitches, in my experience,” said the Argentina international. “It was definitely a good game and a good atmosphere.
“I’d actually been a couple of years ago, February 2023 I think it was. There was an Argie, Bernabei, playing for Celtic and I came to watch him in the cup final. So just coming back here and seeing everything, and playing against Edinburgh with this crowd, it was amazing.”
Hampden was where Diego Maradona scored his first ever international goal so the stadium will always have a special link to Argentina and Cancelliere showed some neat footballing skills of his own during the first half, trapping a high ball with his instep.
The Warriors’ combination of skill and strength up front proved to be far too much for Edinburgh but the visitors at least scored two late tries to give them some hope for the second leg at Murrayfield this Saturday.
“It was a good win,” added Cancelliere. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, but I think we kind of broke them down in the first half. We knew they would be coming for us in the second half but we were strong. Those two tries at the end still hurt, but it's going to be a great game next week, so we can't wait.
“Edinburgh are a great team as well, and they deserved those tries. We’ve just got to back it up next week.”
The cohort of Argentine players in Scottish rugby has been diminished in recent seasons. Lucio Sordoni and Enrique Pieretto left Glasgow in the summer, and Domingo Miotti departed at the end of the previous campaign. Sadly, Emiliano Boffelli has been unable to play any rugby for Edinburgh this season and is back home as he deals with an ongoing back issue, leaving Cancelliere and Glasgow team-mate Facundo Cordero to fly the flag.
They used to all get together for a Christmas barbeque but this year will be a quiet family affair for Cancelliere.
“Christmas is going to be me, my wife and my little daughter, so just the three of us,” he said. “It’s going to be good, but it’s going to be different. In the last few years there have been lots of Argies here. Boff has been in Argentina for the last three weeks, and Facundo Cordero, the only other Argentinian, is going to Connacht to visit his brother. On the 26th, my mum and dad are coming as well, and they're staying for three weeks. I can’t wait for that.”
