Sean Lineen calls for improvement as Scotland Under-20s seek first win

Scotland U20 head coach Sean Lineen.

The young Scots suffered a crushing 43-3 defeat at the hands of Italy last week, their third loss of the tournament but it was the manner of the reverse which disappointed Lineen.

“The performance against Italy last week was disappointing, we know from the England game that this squad can perform and compete better than that,” said the coach.

“With selection this week we’ve looked to give more opportunities to players who have shown what they can do in training.

“We know that France will bring a tough and physical battle to the pitch, we’ll look to win the breakdown at every opportunity, apply pressure and score some points.”

Alex Samuel will once again captain the side from the second row where he will partner Euan Ferrie who will make his second start of the Championship.

In the front row, Tom Banatalava will make his first start at loosehead prop whilst Corey Bowker will make his Scotland U20 debut when he starts at tighthead.

Euan Cunningham makes his first start of the tournament at scrum-half where he will partner Christian Townsend at stand-off to form a new half-back partnership.

​Scotland U20 (v France U20, Wednesday, Cardiff Arms Park, 5pm):

15. Ollie Melville (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors); 14. Ross McKnight (Stirling County), 13. Thomas Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks), 12. Michael Gray (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors), 11. Finlay Callaghan (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors); 10. Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls), 9. Euan Cunningham (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors); 1.Tom Banatvala (Durham University), 2. Patrick Harrison (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), 3. Corey Bowker (Leeds Becket University), 4. Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks), 5. Alex Samuel (Stirling County/ Glasgow Warriors), 6. Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University), 7. Rhys Tait (Southern Knights), 8. Rory Jackson (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors).