Sean Everitt explains how Edinburgh wingers were able to capitalise in victory over Cardiff

Inside backs praised but concerns about the breakdown

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Everitt praised the performance of Duhan van der Merwe after the Edinburgh winger scored the breakthrough try in his side’s 27-8 win over Cardiff at Hive Stadium.

The score set them on their way to a second bonus-point victory in a row in the United Rugby Championship after they opened the season with three successive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as talking up van der Merwe’s performance, the Edinburgh coach was also quick to compliment his team’s inside backs who ensured both wingers saw plenty of the ball during an exciting match in which the home team scored all four of their tries after the interval. Pierre Schoeman, Darcy Graham and Ewan Ashman also touched down, with the latter’s try coming in the final minute. Thomas Young scored for the visitors who led 5-3 at half-time.

Edinburgh's Duhan van der Merwe on the attack against Cardiff. | SNS Group

Van der Merwe struggled to get on the ball during last week’s win over the Stormers but Scotland’s record try-scorer was far more involved this time.

“Duhan has worked hard at his game,” said Everitt after the win which lifted Edinburgh into sixth place. “When you're on the wing and are a world class player, the opposition tend to close you down and we've got to understand that teams don't want Darcy and Duhan to get the ball, so they'll do everything in their capacity to stop us getting the ball there. We do have to find other ways - today fortunately they had the ball in space and Duhan was workmanlike, so well done to him.”

Everitt added: “There was more flow in our attack and we got the ball into our wingers’ hands in space for a change. So hats off to the inside backs for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Ali Price was outstanding in clearing the breakdown, and Ross Thompson distributed well, which gave them the space on the edges.