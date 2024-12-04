Stewart's Melville College won the Scottish Schools under-18 Cup at Murrayfield after a cracking battle with Edinburgh rivals Merchiston Castle School in the final.

They came out on top 28-24 in a match that featured eight tries and lots of drama. Stewart's Melville got off to a flying start and went 14-0 up after six minutes.

Callum Jessop, later named player of the match, scored the opening try which was converted by skipper Howie Offord and then James Page went over with the captain once again adding the extras.

Merchiston had to get a foothold in things and they did when Luca Mathieson and Robert Henderson Pratt went over for tries with Jake Dalziel converting them both and suddenly it was 14-14.

Dalziel was then yellow carded and Stewart's Melville took advantage, Mark Berroya and Page scoring converted tries to give them a 28-14 lead at the interval.

Miles Roseman's try for Merchiston made it 28-19 and then Ben Sharman's effort made it 28-24. Stewart's Melville held on to spark celebrations though.

In the under-16 Cup final on the same pitch earlier in the day, George Watson's College defeated Stewart's Melville College 34-10.

And in the lesser under-18 finals on the day at the national stadium, The Hive and the Murrayfield back pitches, George Watson's College won the Shield, Robert Gordon's College won the Plate and St Columba's won the Bowl.

In the lesser under-16 finals, Edinburgh Academy won the Shield, the High School of Dundee won the Plate and St Leonards Madras won the Bowl.

Results: Under 16 cup final - Stewart’s Melville 10-34 George Watson’s College; Under 16 plate final - High School of Dundee 28-24 Hutcheson’s Grammar; Under 16 bowl final - St Leonard’s Madras 23-14 George Heriot’s School; Under 16 shield final - Dollar Academy 22-29 Edinburgh Academy; Under 18 shield final - George Watson’s College 34-12 High School of Dundee; Under 18 plate final - Robert Gordon’s College 27-19 Glenalmond College; Under 18 bowl final - St Columba’s 31-14 Queen Victoria School; Under 18 cup final - Stewart’s Melville 28-24 Merchiston Castle.

1 . Under-16 cup final Match action between Stewart's Melville (red) and George Watson's during the Under-16 Schools Cup final at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Under-16 cup final George Watson's fans show their support during the Under-16 final at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Under-16 cup final Match action between Stewart's Melville (red) and George Watson's during the Under-16 final at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales