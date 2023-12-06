Full round-up and picture gallery from the Scottish Schools finals at Murrayfield

George Watson’s College did the under-18 and under-16 National Schools Cup double at Murrayfield on Wednesday, both sides defeating Stewart’s Melville College to win their respective finals.

The under-18 final is always the centrepiece of the action on this showpiece occasion and George Watson’s took control of that game in the early evening, leading 23-7 at half-time and not looking back as they won 42-21.

Fergus Ferguson, Nico Chapple and Harrison Wood scored the first half tries for George Watson’s with Andrew Cameron kicking eight points.

Daniel Smith bagged Stewart’s Melville’s try with Howie Offord converting.

Player of the match Wood scored two more tries to complete a hat-trick and Daniel Kelly was the other George Watson’s second half try scorers. Cameron kicked two conversions.

Stewart’s Melville scored second half tries through Connall Burns and Jack Mayer both converted by Offord.

Earlier in the day, the under-16 final was a much tighter affair with George Watson’s hanging on to come out on top 26-21.

Lewis King and Oliver Beresford-Jones scored tries and one was converted by Angus Robson to give George Watson’s a 12-7 half-time lead with James Dalrymple’s converted try keeping Stewart’s Melville in things.

Ronan Tierney’s try converted by Calum Jessop soon after the break put Stewart’s Melville 14-12 up.

Beresford-Jones, later named player of the match, bagged his second try for George Watson’s and it was converted to make it 19-14 before a converted effort from Robert Ferguson put Stewart’s Melville ahead.

With 10 minutes to go Brodie Wright managed to get over for a George Watson’s try which Robson converted and they held on to win by five points.

Elsewhere, Dollar Academy won the under-18 Shield final 41-25 against the High School of Dundee at Murrayfield and in the under-18 Bowl final at Hive Stadium Musselburgh Youth got the better of Dalkeith RFC 36-17.

Hutcheson’s Grammar beat Fettes College 35-22 in the under-16 Shield final at the Hive with Dunbar Grammar defeating Lomond & Helensburgh in the under-16 Plate final 50-0 at the same venue.

Lenzie Academy were the under-16 Bowl winners after getting the better of Queen Victoria School 32-17 at the Hive.

