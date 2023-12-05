All you need to know ahead of the Scottish Schools finals at Murrayfield

Stewart Melville’s Mikey Jones, now a pro with Edinburgh Rugby, is tackled during the Boys School Under 18 Cup Final against George Watson's College in December 2019. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group / SRU)

Stewart’s Melville College and George Watson’s College will meet in a repeat of the 2019/20 National Schools under-18 Cup final this evening in an Edinburgh derby.

The competition for this age group started way back in 1983/84, some 40 years ago, and the match at Murrayfield at 6pm is likely to be a tight affair between two good sides.

In 2019/20, Stewart’s Melville came out on top 24-14 and loosehead prop Mikey Jones, now a professional with Edinburgh Rugby, was player of the match while Gregor Townsend’s son Christian also played for the victors.

Stewart’s Melville have won the trophy five times in total and George Watson’s have lifted it four times, the run of victories coming in a row between 2012/13 and 2015/16.

Stewart’s Melville, coached by Hayden Lingard and others, have made it this far this year by seeing off North Berwick High School 57-0, Fettes College 34-5 and then Merchiston Castle 41-29.

In the semi-final win over Merchiston at Inverleith, Struan Daly led the way with two tries.

George Watson’s College, whose coaching team is headed up by Mike Ker, have reached the national stadium after a 66-5 triumph over Marr College, a 21-17 win over Strathallan School and then a 36-7 win over Edinburgh Academy.

In the semi-final win over the Academy at Myreside, Daniel Kelly ran in four tries.

The under-18 Cup final is just one of seven boy’s matches due to be played today.

Before it, at 4pm at Murrayfield the under-16 Cup final between the same two schools will take place.

The under-18 Shield final between the High School of Dundee and Dollar Academy is at 1.30pm at Murrayfield with the under-18 Plate final at Hive Stadium at 6pm between Dalkeith RFC and Musselburgh Youth.

Hutcheson’s Grammar and Fettes College play in the under-16 Shield final at 11.30am at Hive Stadium with Dunbar Grammar and Lomond & Helensburgh playing in the under-16 Plate final at 4pm at the same venue.