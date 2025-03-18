Scottish rugby's hottest property draws Jonah Lomu comparison and backed for more 'magic moments'

Scotland U20 flanker can provide X-factor for Edinburgh

Freddy Douglas’ brilliant try for Scotland under-20s in Paris on Friday night sparked comparisons with Jonah Lomu in the French press.

That may have been a little over the top but Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt is backing the teenager to deliver some similarly special moments between now and the end of the season as the capital club bid to make the URC play-offs.

Douglas, 19, is Scottish rugby’s hottest property and showed why in the thrilling 45-40 defeat against France under-20s at Stade Jean-Bouin. Picking up the ball on the left wing, he bulldozed his way past Jon Echegaray and Jean Cotarmanac’h before touching down.

“Like Jonah Lomu of the golden age” proclaimed Midi Olympique, the respected French rugby paper.

“He’s not quite the same size!” smiled Everitt. “But it was an amazing try. I think the game is such now that you need magic moments. I think the France senior team showed that when you've got game breakers like [Louis] Bielle-Biarrey and [Damian] Penaud. And if you look at the Bordeaux team as well, it's X-factor players that give you something.

“Darcy Graham certainly does it for Scotland and he does it for Edinburgh as well. And Freddy Douglas can do the same whether it be jackling or just getting around the park and being a link, which he did on Friday night.”

“I think I'm more pleased with the try that he scored than anything else because it shows that he has explosiveness and power in his carries,” added Everitt. “But what a great performance and unfortunately they didn't get the result but the 20s as a whole have improved massively.”

Douglas has played a big part in the revival. He joined Kenny Murray’s squad mid-tournament after recovering from an ankle injury and although he couldn’t prevent them going down to a heavy defeat to England, he helped inspire them to a 27-12 win over a strong Wales side, scoring two tries and being named player of the match.

After his exploits in Paris, Douglas has returned to Edinburgh and with both Luke Crosbie and Tom Dodd ruled out until June and Jamie Ritchie being rested after the Six Nations, the youngster could be involved this weekend as Everitt’s side take on Benetton in Treviso.

The teenager’s opportunities with Edinburgh have been limited and he actually made his full Scotland debut, against Portugal in November, before playing a competitive match for his club. His Edinburgh bow came off the bench at home to Benetton later that month but he was then injured in his first start for the club, against Gloucester a week later.

Freddy Douglas in action for Edinburgh against Benetton in November. | SNS Group

The hope is that he can now put together a run of games as the season reaches its peak and Edinburgh look to build on their impressive away win over Munster.

Everitt will find his resources stretched this weekend. As well as Ritchie, fellow Scotland players Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Grant Gilchrist, Graham and Duhan van der Merwe are all being rested.

Crosbie (pectoral muscle) and Dodd (shoulder) have both undergone operations and will miss the remainder of the regular season. Mark Bennett, the centre who injured his quad in his comeback game against Saracens on Friday, has been ruled out for two to four weeks and fellow centre Matt Scott has been sidelined by a persistent neck issue.