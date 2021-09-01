Along with the majority of the sporting calendar, last year’s Scottish rugby autumn internationals were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

They were replaced by the Autumn Nations Cup – an eight team tournament that took place behing closed doors, with stands remaining empty.

But the programme of matches traditionally held at BT Murrayfield towards the end of the year are returning for 2021 – rebranded as the Autumn Nations Series and welcoming full capacity crowds.

Here’s who Scotland will be taking on and everything else you need to know.

Who will Scotland be playing?

Scotland will play Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Scotland v Tonga takes place on Saturday, October 30, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Finn Russell in action for Scotland the last time they played Tonga at Rugby Park in November 2014.

Scotland v Australia takes place on Sunday, November 7, with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Scotland v South Africa takes place on Saturday, November 13, with a 1pm kick-off.

Scotland v Japan takes place on Saturday, November 20, with a 1pm kick-off.

What’s Scotland’s recent record against their opponents?

Tonga last faced Scotland at BT Murrayfield 20 years ago in a 43-20 win for the home side in 2001. The teams have faced each other twice since then, both in Scotland, with a win apiece in fixtures played in Aberdeen in 2012 and Kilmarnock in 2014.

Scotland last triumphed over South Africa at Murrayfield in November 2010, winning 21-17. Since then they’ve lost six consecutiove games and the last time South Africa came to BT Murrayfield in 2018 the Scots narrowly lost to the team that would go onto to lift the Rugby World Cup 20-26.

Remarkably Scotland will be aiming for a hat-trick of successive victories against Austraila having won their last two encounters, at BT Murrayfield and in Sydney, both in 2017.

Meanwhile, Scotland will be out for revenge against Japan after losing to them 28-21 in their winner-takes-all final pool game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Prior to that game Scotland won a tight test series in Japan.

How can I get tickets?

17 of the last 18 Scotland internationals at BT Murrayfield have been played to sold-out capacity crowds, so buying tickets well in advance is essential.

Tickets for all four games are still available from the SRU website.

Two match packages are also available, combining one of Australia or South Africa with one of Japan or Tonga.

Can I watch the games on television?

For the first time Amazon Prime Video has struck a deal to show live coverage of the Autumn Nations Series.

The UK broadcast deal also covers all of England, Wales, France and Italy’s games, with Ireland’s matches to be included from next year.

Amazon subscribers will automatically be able to watch the games, with standalone packages available for those who don't.

The kick-off times will be staggered over each weekend so viewers can watch each of the matches involving the home nations.

Prime Video is available to stream from the web or via an app on smartphone, tablet and set-top box including Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and BT, game consoles, or select smart TVs. Visit Amazon.co.uk/watchanywhere.

