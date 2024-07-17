Scottish Rugby turns to two ex-players in bid to boost player pathways
Stuart McInally and Megan Gaffney, two of the most respected Scotland players of recent years, have been appointed as advisors to the SRU Board and will be asked to give their insights on the game at performance level.
The governing body wants to tap into their experiences of high-level performance and playing pathways as it looks to increase the flow of talent going into the national teams from the Scottish system which has increasingly become a cause for concern in recent years, particularly in the men’s game.
McInally, who retired from rugby last season to become a pilot, said he wanted to use what he had learned from moving through the ranks from under-age team to the full Scotland side for whom he won 49 caps.
“I’m really pleased to take up this position with the board,” said the former Scotland captain. “My journey with Scottish Rugby started at age grade level and ended at the Rugby World Cup in France, and I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and learnings from my time in the game to help advance the game of rugby in Scotland.”
Gaffney, who announced her retirement from international rugby last year, played for Scotland for over a decade and won 45 caps. She said: “I have a real passion to help grow rugby at all levels, particularly women’s rugby, which is in an exciting place right now so it’s important to keep the momentum going. Nobody knows the playing side of rugby better than the players, and to be asked to advise on the decision making is incredibly humbling. These appointments perfectly illustrate the importance Scottish Rugby places on hearing the players’ voice, at all levels of our game.”
The SRU Board was created as part of the governance review conducted by Professor Lorne Crerar in 2022. The board and its custodian directors oversee the activities of Scottish Rugby Ltd which is responsible for the ongoing management and operations of the Scottish Rugby Union Group.
Prof Lorne Crerar, chair of the board, said: “On behalf of the SRU Board, we are extremely pleased to welcome Megan and Stuart where their intimate and recent knowledge of the male and female pathways and representative systems will enhance our understanding of the professional game in Scotland and the journeys players take to get there.”
Colin Rigby, president of the Scottish Rugby Union, added: “These appointments ensure that, along with the club-appointed Custodians, that rugby’s traditions and values remain at the forefront of our discussions at board level. Both Megan and Stuart bring with them a wealth of experience of the professional and international game and are respected voices of the players, without who at any level we would not have a game. We look forward to working with them and learning from them as we continue to evolve our beloved game of rugby in Scotland.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.