Scottish Rugby turns to two ex-players in bid to boost player pathways

McInally and Gaffney brought on board

Stuart McInally and Megan Gaffney, two of the most respected Scotland players of recent years, have been appointed as advisors to the SRU Board and will be asked to give their insights on the game at performance level.

The governing body wants to tap into their experiences of high-level performance and playing pathways as it looks to increase the flow of talent going into the national teams from the Scottish system which has increasingly become a cause for concern in recent years, particularly in the men’s game.

McInally, who retired from rugby last season to become a pilot, said he wanted to use what he had learned from moving through the ranks from under-age team to the full Scotland side for whom he won 49 caps.

Stuart McInally applauds the crowd after bowing out of rugby during the Rugby World Cup in France where injury prevented him from playing. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I’m really pleased to take up this position with the board,” said the former Scotland captain. “My journey with Scottish Rugby started at age grade level and ended at the Rugby World Cup in France, and I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and learnings from my time in the game to help advance the game of rugby in Scotland.”

Gaffney, who announced her retirement from international rugby last year, played for Scotland for over a decade and won 45 caps. She said: “I have a real passion to help grow rugby at all levels, particularly women’s rugby, which is in an exciting place right now so it’s important to keep the momentum going. Nobody knows the playing side of rugby better than the players, and to be asked to advise on the decision making is incredibly humbling. These appointments perfectly illustrate the importance Scottish Rugby places on hearing the players’ voice, at all levels of our game.”

The SRU Board was created as part of the governance review conducted by Professor Lorne Crerar in 2022. The board and its custodian directors oversee the activities of Scottish Rugby Ltd which is responsible for the ongoing management and operations of the Scottish Rugby Union Group.

Prof Lorne Crerar, chair of the board, said: “On behalf of the SRU Board, we are extremely pleased to welcome Megan and Stuart where their intimate and recent knowledge of the male and female pathways and representative systems will enhance our understanding of the professional game in Scotland and the journeys players take to get there.”

Megan Gaffney retired from international rugby after winning 45 Scotland caps. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)