Scottish Rugby Top Points Scorers 2025: Scotland's 10 highest scoring male rugby union players in history - from Finn Russell to Gavin Hastings

By David Hepburn

Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:14 BST

Only one player in the current Scotland squad makes the list.

Scotland will be launching their latest Six Nations campaign against Italy this Saturday (February 1).

It will be the latest chapter for a Scottish men’s rugby union team that dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 10 male players who have scored most points for Scotland in that time.

Chris Paterson is Scotland's all-time top points scorer, as well as being the country's second most capped player (one game short of Ross Ford's 110 total). The full-back scored a remarkable 809 points in 109 games between 1999–2011.

1. Chris Paterson

Chris Paterson is Scotland's all-time top points scorer, as well as being the country's second most capped player (one game short of Ross Ford's 110 total). The full-back scored a remarkable 809 points in 109 games between 1999–2011. Photo: Julian Finney

A total of 714 points in 76 Scotland appearances is enough to make Greig Laidlaw his country's second top scorer. The scrum-half's international career lasted from 2010 to 2019.

2. Greig Laidlaw

A total of 714 points in 76 Scotland appearances is enough to make Greig Laidlaw his country's second top scorer. The scrum-half's international career lasted from 2010 to 2019. Photo: Levan Verdzeuli

Grand Slam winner Gavin Hastings played full-back for Scotland from 1986–1995. In that time her played 61 matches, amassing a points total of 667.

3. Gavin Hastings

Grand Slam winner Gavin Hastings played full-back for Scotland from 1986–1995. In that time her played 61 matches, amassing a points total of 667. Photo: Getty Images

Fly-half Finn Russell is the only player on this list still representing Scotland at rugby. He's currently sitting on 409 points from 82 appearances since his debut in 2014 - fourth on Scotland's top scorer list. He'll be hoping to add to his tally during the remainder of this year's Six Nations.

4. Finn Russell

Fly-half Finn Russell is the only player on this list still representing Scotland at rugby. He's currently sitting on 409 points from 82 appearances since his debut in 2014 - fourth on Scotland's top scorer list. He'll be hoping to add to his tally during the remainder of this year's Six Nations. Photo: David Rogers

