Scotland will be launching their latest Six Nations campaign against Italy this Saturday (February 1).
It will be the latest chapter for a Scottish men’s rugby union team that dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.
Here are the 10 male players who have scored most points for Scotland in that time.
1. Chris Paterson
Chris Paterson is Scotland's all-time top points scorer, as well as being the country's second most capped player (one game short of Ross Ford's 110 total). The full-back scored a remarkable 809 points in 109 games between 1999–2011. Photo: Julian Finney
2. Greig Laidlaw
A total of 714 points in 76 Scotland appearances is enough to make Greig Laidlaw his country's second top scorer. The scrum-half's international career lasted from 2010 to 2019. Photo: Levan Verdzeuli
3. Gavin Hastings
Grand Slam winner Gavin Hastings played full-back for Scotland from 1986–1995. In that time her played 61 matches, amassing a points total of 667. Photo: Getty Images
4. Finn Russell
Fly-half Finn Russell is the only player on this list still representing Scotland at rugby. He's currently sitting on 409 points from 82 appearances since his debut in 2014 - fourth on Scotland's top scorer list. He'll be hoping to add to his tally during the remainder of this year's Six Nations. Photo: David Rogers