Scottish Rugby to award another 18 retrospective caps including former Scotland head coach
Earlier this year, the SRU Custodian Board announced 57 men who had represented Scotland in the Services and Victory internationals during and after the Second World War and had played for Scotland XVs against international opposition would be capped retrospectively.
Another 18 players from ten different clubs are now to be added to the roll of honour including former Scotland head coach Richie Dixon for an appearance against Netherlands in March 1984 with plans for capping ceremonies underway.
The remaining caps will be awarded to Donald Maltman, Alan Friell, Bob Haldane, Jack Shirley, George Telfer, George Turnbull, George Watson, Wat Davies, Colin Galbraith, Hugh McHardy, Ken Trotter, Bruce White, Andy Dougal, Donald McLeod, John Robertson, Craig Williamson, Ken Macaulay.
SRU President, Colin Rigby, said: “The response to our retrospective caps’ initiative has been heart-warming and a source of great pride, especially for the players and families who now hold that much-cherished status.
“As we said earlier this year, the rationale behind the retrospective capping was to be inclusive, while, at the same time, protecting the integrity of a Scotland cap, so it was important that we looked at the circumstances around individual games and remained true to our overall philosophy.
“We were contacted on behalf of other distinguished players who played in non-cap matches at that time, asking us to consider certain such matches and we have now concluded our research around those requests.”
