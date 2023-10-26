Scottish Rugby to award another 18 retrospective caps including former Scotland head coach

Scottish Rugby is to award an additional 18 retrospective caps to players who wore the thistle in international competition.

One time Scotland coach Richie Dixon is among 18 players to have been awarded a retrospective international cap.

Earlier this year, the SRU Custodian Board announced 57 men who had represented Scotland in the Services and Victory internationals during and after the Second World War and had played for Scotland XVs against international opposition would be capped retrospectively.

Another 18 players from ten different clubs are now to be added to the roll of honour including former Scotland head coach Richie Dixon for an appearance against Netherlands in March 1984 with plans for capping ceremonies underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remaining caps will be awarded to Donald Maltman, Alan Friell, Bob Haldane, Jack Shirley, George Telfer, George Turnbull, George Watson, Wat Davies, Colin Galbraith, Hugh McHardy, Ken Trotter, Bruce White, Andy Dougal, Donald McLeod, John Robertson, Craig Williamson, Ken Macaulay.

SRU President, Colin Rigby, said: “The response to our retrospective caps’ initiative has been heart-warming and a source of great pride, especially for the players and families who now hold that much-cherished status.

“As we said earlier this year, the rationale behind the retrospective capping was to be inclusive, while, at the same time, protecting the integrity of a Scotland cap, so it was important that we looked at the circumstances around individual games and remained true to our overall philosophy.