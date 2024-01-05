Scottish rugby news: Uncapped players tipped to make Six Nations squad, Premiership returns with two matches

Uncapped players in the Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors Celtic Challenge squads can “definitely” force their way into the wider Scotland mix ahead of the Women’s Six Nations, believes the capital outfit’s head coach Claire Cruikshank.

This is week two of the expanded competition and Edinburgh are at Hive Stadium taking on the Irish Wolfhounds on Saturday afternoon at 2pm, while Glasgow are away to Cardiff to play Welsh side Gwalia Lightning at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, via the Thistles team in this event, Francesca McGhie broke through and then played all nine Scotland internationals in 2023. Asked whether current Celtic Challenge players can also make their mark with the Six Nations coming in March and April, Cruikshank said: “Yes definitely, I think so. This competition is a great platform, it showcases players and it lets them experience playing at a higher level compared with their club [or university] side and there are people just sitting in the wings waiting for their opportunities [with the national team]. That is what we want from a Scottish perspective, players playing well for Edinburgh and Glasgow and putting pressure on the current players in the national squad ahead of the Six Nations. “We want the depth to continue to grow and we want these players to be pushing for Six Nations, WXV and, ultimately, World Cup appearances.”

Edinburgh Women's head coach Claire Cruikshank.

Molly Poolman has been brought into the Edinburgh starting XV for the Wolfhounds game. Poolman of Watsonians did well off the bench in the opening win versus Glasgow Warriors last week and is rewarded with the number three shirt here. Scotland caps Emma Orr and Panashe Muzambe also join the starting team while Edinburgh University’s Nicole Flynn could debut off the bench.

Meanwhile, Scotland squad members Demi Swann and Mairi McDonald come into the starting team for Glasgow tomorrow with West of Scotland duo Ellie Williamson and Alex Love joining the pack. Heriot’s Pearl Kellie and Corstorphine’s Kiyomi Honjigawa start in the back three while Chloe Brown and Giselle Chicot could feature from the bench. Both matches will be live on RugbyPass TV with the Edinburgh game available via BBC Sport Scotland.

The Premiership returns with a bang on Saturday afternoon when third placed Currie Chieftains take on leaders Hawick in a rearranged match. Both teams have four regular season matches left before the play-offs and over the last couple of years this has become a really intense rivalry at the top end of Scottish club rugby.

Three of Currie’s four games left are at home and they will want to stay unbeaten at Malleny Park for 2023/24 while reigning champions Hawick have been unstoppable since a defeat to Marr in the second week of the campaign. Currie have captain Jamie Forbes back at stand-off and head coach Mark Cairns said: “Hawick will be very tough to beat, but we are at home and when we play our best at Malleny we don’t lose.” Hawick head coach Matty Douglas said: “It is a huge game for both sides and we are excited and looking forward to the challenge that awaits us.”